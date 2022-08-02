Gemma Howell settles for judo silver as Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard claims gold
Howell was unable to replicate the European gold medal she won earlier this year in Bulgaria
Gemma Howell settled for a silver medal in the women’s judo 63kg category in Coventry after losing by golden score to Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard.
The 32-year-old was edged out by ippon, meaning she was unable to replicate the European gold medal she won earlier this year in Bulgaria.
However Howell, who has endured 10 operations due to her sport and almost retired after missing out on a place at the Rio Olympics in 2016, said she was proud of her achievement in reaching the podium.
“We’ve fought already this year and it went to eight minutes, so I always knew it was going to be a close fight,” said Howell.
“It’s always been neck and neck – last time it was my turn, this time she got the win. I’d have preferred it at the Commonwealths but I tried my best.
“My career has been a roller coaster. I thought I’d quit in 2016 so I don’t know how I managed to keep going, but I did.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies