Gemma Howell settles for judo silver as Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard claims gold

Howell was unable to replicate the European gold medal she won earlier this year in Bulgaria

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 02 August 2022 21:26
Gemma Howell had to settle for a silver medal in Coventry (Nick Potts/PA)
Gemma Howell settled for a silver medal in the women’s judo 63kg category in Coventry after losing by golden score to Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard.

The 32-year-old was edged out by ippon, meaning she was unable to replicate the European gold medal she won earlier this year in Bulgaria.

However Howell, who has endured 10 operations due to her sport and almost retired after missing out on a place at the Rio Olympics in 2016, said she was proud of her achievement in reaching the podium.

“We’ve fought already this year and it went to eight minutes, so I always knew it was going to be a close fight,” said Howell.

“It’s always been neck and neck – last time it was my turn, this time she got the win. I’d have preferred it at the Commonwealths but I tried my best.

“My career has been a roller coaster. I thought I’d quit in 2016 so I don’t know how I managed to keep going, but I did.”

