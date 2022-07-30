Medal hopes over for England’s men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email

England’s rugby sevens teams crashed out of medal contention on the second day of competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Both the men’s and women’s sides were well beaten by New Zealand, confirming their relegation to placement matches for the remainder of the tournament.

England women lost 38-7 and the men went down 20-0, following a stuttering start on Saturday when they had suffered pivotal losses to Canada and Samoa respectively.

It brought a disappointing end to their host tournament for two teams who clinched bronze medals at the previous Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.

England fly-half Alex Davis said: “Obviously we’re disappointed, but I definitely think we did what we set out to do, which was to make New Zealand work, we knew they were a really great side.

“We would obviously like to be in the knockout quarter-finals, but we’re not and now we just have to maximise the opportunities that we’ve got left and learn from what we can.”

England’s men were well beaten by New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The Welsh men’s team are also out of medal contention despite a plucky 38-24 defeat to reigning Olympic champions Fiji. But Scotland’s men reached the quarter-finals and will face the Fijians.