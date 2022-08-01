Jump to content
Chris Murray hopes to have double cause for celebration after weightlifting gold

The 22-year-old from Surrey won in dramatic fashion

Phil Blanche
Monday 01 August 2022 14:03
England's Chris Murray celebrates after winning weightlifting gold at Birmingham 2022 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England’s Chris Murray celebrates after winning weightlifting gold at Birmingham 2022 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

England’s Chris Murray won weightlifting gold in Birmingham and then vowed not to tell girlfriend and fellow competitor Holly O’Shea about his Commonwealth Games glory.

Murray won the men’s 81kg weightlifting final after Australia’s Kyle Bruce and Canadian Nicolas Vachon failed to overtake him in dramatic circumstances.

But Murray’s thoughts instantly turned to girlfriend O’Shea, who was Gibraltar’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony and is competing at these Games in the women’s 71kg category on Monday night.

Murray said: “She told me she wasn’t going to watch and try not to find out the result. This is her Games too and she’s worked so hard to get here. I don’t want anything about her day to be about me.

“Hopefully no one tells her the result and afterwards we can celebrate together.”

Murray led at the halfway point after completing a 144kg snatch, with Bruce, his, closest challenger, trying and failing twice to lift 147kg.

The flawless four-time British champion lifted 181kg in the clear and jerk and his new Games record of 325kg proved a winning total.

Chris Murray reacts after a successful lift in the men’s 81kg weightlifting competition (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Bruce successfully completed a 180kg clean and jerk and initially got three green lights for his 183kg attempt, which would have put him into the gold medal position.

But it was ruled out by the jury because his left elbow was bent.

Vachon’s victory attempt was undone when he dropped the bar after appearing to make a successful lift.

“I couldn’t watch it,” said the 22-year-old Murray, who was born in Surrey and trains in Loughborough. “I had a towel over my head, the earphones in, and had a bit of a cry. I was so overwhelmed.

“Part of me is a bit upset I didn’t watch it, but I couldn’t put myself through it. I was just so happy with the British record and PBs and that was enough for me.

“When my coach told me I’d won gold I broke down again. To win in front of a home crowd is amazing.”

