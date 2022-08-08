Ten Commonwealth Games stars set to shine at Paris 2024 Olympics

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Commonwealth success is not always the most reliable indicator of Olympic glory but there have been many examples where it has served as the springboard.

Back in 2006, Jess Ennis-Hill won bronze in Melbourne at just 19, and used that as the launchpad for a career that brought her an Olympic gold in London six years later.

So, after 11 thrilling days of competition at Birmingham 2022, now we have the opportunity to see who might follow in Ennis-Hill’s footsteps and convert Commonwealth silverware into an Olympic medal, with Paris now just two years away.

Delicious Orie (Boxing)

The superheavyweight from nearby Wolverhampton showed that he has more than just a great name as he provided England’s only male boxing gold in Birmingham. That included knocking off world bronze medallist Nigel Paul from Trinidad and Tobago in his opening bout and other than a slightly iffy opening round in the final, Orie never looked troubled. He is somewhat bigger than Galal Yafai, who won gold in the Gold Coast and backed it up in Tokyo, but Orie looks like the best bet to emulate him in Paris.

Jake Jarman (Gymnastics)

With Max Whitlock on commentary, England needed a new gymnast to step into the limelight and Jarman did that and more as he won four gold medals, the first gymnast ever to do so at the Commonwealth Games. From the same club as four-time Olympic medallist Louis Smith, Jarman is no one-trick pony, as he showed by taking all-around gold. That said, if there is one trick that drew audible gasps, it was his incredible performances on the vault.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (Diving)

Between Tom Daley and Jack Laugher, Britain have been blessed with two superstars in diving over the past decade and a half, now a new star is emerging. At just 17, Spendolini-Sirieix, previously best known for being the daughter of First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, helped herself to a pair of gold medals and a silver at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. She competed in Tokyo and finished seventh in the 10m platform and could be a contender to go better in 2024.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix can star in Paris (PA)

Emma Finucane (Cycling)

Wales have a rich history in track cycling, with 19-year-old Finucane looking ready to take on the mantle of the likes of Elinor Barker and Becky North. The teenager won bronze in the team sprint and the individual in Birmingham and looks like she is ready to make the step up to the full GB team. Britain’s track cycling pedigree is unrivalled and two years out from Paris, Finucane looks like she could add to that legacy.

Daniel Wiffen (Swimming)

County Down’s Wiffen was desperately unlucky to miss out on a medal in the 400m freestyle, pipped by defending champion and former Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton. The 21-year-old was not going to let the same thing happen in the 1500m, powering to silver behind another Australian, 18-year-old Sam Short. Michelle Smith is the only swimmer ever to win an Olympic medal for Ireland, could Wiffen become the second?

Alex Yee (Triathlon)

A very different profile to the majority of candidates on this list. Yee is already an Olympic silver medallist – and a gold medallist in the mixed triathlon relay. But after his dramatic victory in the men’s triathlon, beating World Cup rival Hayden Wilde, Yee looks to have everything it takes to become the sport’s dominant force. If he is in contention on the run, he is nigh on impossible to beat, and there is a good chance that Yee will convert silver into gold by Paris.

Katie Shanahan (Swimming)

Between Australia and Canada, every swimming medal in Birmingham had to be earned, and 18-year-old Shanahan grabbed two bronzes. Swimming in lane one in the 400m individual medley, Shanahan set Scotland on their way to a successful meet in the pool with an unlikely bronze and did it again in the 200m backstroke to underline her versatility.

Kate O’Connor (Heptathlon)

Talking of versatility, Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor showed her all-round talents on the way to heptathlon silver. The 21-year-old was appearing in her second Commonwealth Games and thrived on the big stage. Second after day one, she cemented her position as a medal contender with a mammoth throw in the javelin. In an event where athletes mature later than in other disciplines, the fact that O’Connor has already got a major medal under her belt certainly bodes well for the future.

Rosie Eccles (Boxing)

It would be too easy to make the parallel between Rosie Eccles and fellow Welsh boxer Lauren Price. In Gold Coast Price won middleweight gold, before going on to do the same in Tokyo. Eccles upgraded the silver she won in Australia to gold this time around and looks like the best bet to win an Olympic boxing medal on the women’s side in Paris.

Rosie Eccles won gold in Birmingham (AFP via Getty Images)

Flora Peel (Hockey)

In a summer of success for women’s team sports, England’s hockey players matched the Lionesses with their stunning win over Australia in the final. In a team featuring plenty of familiar faces, some new players have emerged, including University of Birmingham alumnus Flora Peel. Descended from the former prime minister, Sir Robert, Peel has an eye-catching name to go with her eye-catching game. She will have a big role to play in 2024.

