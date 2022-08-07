Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England claim first Commonwealth Games hockey gold with victory over Australia

The Hockeyroos had won gold at four of the previous six Games

Phil Blanche
Sunday 07 August 2022 17:34
Comments
England’s Holly Hunt celebrates with her team-mates after scoring in the final victory over Australia (Joe Giddens/PA)
England’s Holly Hunt celebrates with her team-mates after scoring in the final victory over Australia (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time as Australia were beaten 2-1 at Birmingham 2022.

Second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard delivered glory for England’s women less than 24 hours after the men had suffered semi-final despair at the hands of Australia.

Ambrosia Malone struck a consolation for Australia inside the final 20 seconds.

England, one place below Australia at fourth in the world rankings, came into the gold-medal match as slight underdogs, but the Hockeyroos were outthought, outfought and outplayed by tenacious hosts.

The capacity crowd at the University of Birmingham Hockey Centre lapped up every moment on a scorching afternoon, raising the decibels to record levels as the final seconds were counted down.

Recommended

Australia had pedigree on their side having won four of the six Commonwealth Games editions, while England were three-time silver medallists.

The Hockeyroos were also unbeaten in eight games against England, a run stretching back to 2013.

Both sides needed shoot-outs to get through to the final, with their success at this tournament built on solid defensive foundations.

Flora Peel had the first attempt to Australia goalkeeper Aleisha Power, but the contest soon settled into a tactical battle with neither side finding any momentum.

England’s first penalty corner saw the visitors lose their video referral after Australia had claimed that the ball was played too high towards one of their players.

England’s Shona McCallin, left, and Australia’s Jane-Anne Claxton in action (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

It was the first of a series of three England penalty corners, but Grace Balsdon could not find way a past Power.

Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch was unemployed at the other end with the semi-final shoot-out hero not touching the ball once in the first quarter.

England’s growing superiority told when Peel crossed from the right and Hunt controlled smartly to smash home.

It was only the second goal Australia had conceded at these Games.

The third did not take long with Peel the provider again for England’s second, this time popping up on the left to set up Howard’s clever finish.

Australia knew they had to show more attacking intent in the second half, but England were happy to drop deep and defend in numbers.

Hinch was well protected by a white-shirted wall in front of her, although she did have to punch away a ball that looped into the air and towards her goal.

Anna Toman almost put the issue beyond doubt with a penalty corner that cannoned off a post.

England’s Tess Howard celebrates scoring (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hinch made her first save of note at the start of the fourth quarter to deny Hockeyroos captain Jane-Anne Claxton.

Recommended

Australia turned the screw in the final moments and Hinch saved from Shanea Tonkin and Mariah Williams before Malone fired home.

But Australia ran out of time and England’s long wait for gold was finally over.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in