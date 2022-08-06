Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Wightman ignored those who advised him to drop his date with home Commonwealth Games destiny and with a lap to go, he probably regretted it.

Two weeks after being crowned world champion, the Scot chose to put his credentials back on the line and run with a target on his back at the Alexander Stadium.

The gamble didn’t bring gold but gutsy bronze in a miracle metric mile that saw eight of the field of 12 run personal bests and Australia’s Ollie Hoare take gold in a Games record time of 3:30.12.

“I didn’t want to do the 1,500m because I just couldn’t face it again,” said Wightman. “I went from that to being ready to do it and wanting to win it.

“I’d hate to have been running the 800m or not running at all and watch that race thinking I’d loved to have been in it for a shot of winning it so I put it on the line.

“In that race, I put myself in a position where I could have won it or ended up with nothing. I could easily have come away with nothing.

“I hope I don’t get shot down too much for not having won it being a world champion, but I don’t think people really realise how much of a high that was and having to reset.”

Kenya’s Abel Kipsang took the field out at a brutal pace of 54.87 for the first 400 metres, nearly a second faster for the opening lap than the Eugene final.

He was joined at the front by 2019 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, with Wightman and Hoare hanging on for dear life.

Welshman Jake Heyward, a metre behind Wightman at the bell, said: “I was a little bit surprised that Jake held me off at the bell. I thought he’d be more patient.”

Wightman found his sweet spot on the back straight but kicked earlier than he did at the Worlds and was then reeled in by eventual silver medallist Cheruiyot and ultimate victor Hoare, with 30 metres to go.

He said: “It was just a bit instinctive. I wanted to get to the bend and lead again but I knew this time the whole way round I wasn’t quite as fresh, didn’t have the same pop as before.

“I was hanging on this time on the home straight rather than feeling strong and that I wouldn’t be beaten. I felt pretty vulnerable there. But I wouldn’t have changed it and I gave myself a chance.”

Hoare (left) won a brilliant gold for Australia with Wightman (right) claiming bronze (Reuters)

All this pressure is so very new on Wightman, who actually matched his performance from Gold Coast 2018 where he also won 1,500m bronze.

In the short time since returning from the Worlds he has already consulted a few of those who have felt the glare of the spotlight, particularly 2007 and 2013 world champion Christine Ohuruogu.

He said: “Christine and I used the same sports psychologist but there aren’t too many people who have been in this situation.

“It’s a great position to be in, for people to be looking at you because you’ve done something good, but you definitely feel the pressure and that’s why it was a lot more stressful for me.

“I didn’t feel like I could relax as much. You’re the hunted rather than the hunter and people are scared of you.”

