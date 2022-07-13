Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid barred from Commonwealth Games after cocaine charge

Reid won 200m bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but was found guilty in February this year of allowing his flat to be used to produce cocaine

Hritika Sharma
Wednesday 13 July 2022 09:25
Comments
<p>Leon Reid has been barred from defending his Commonwealth Games medal </p>

Leon Reid has been barred from defending his Commonwealth Games medal

(Getty Images)

Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid has been barred from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham following a security risk assessment.

Reid was given a suspended sentence in February after being found guilty of allowing his flat to be used to produce cocaine and was ordered to do 220 hours of unpaid work.

He was one of 18 men charged with drugs and firearms offences last year, all of which he denied.

The 27-year-old won bronze in the 200m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and reached the semi-finals in the event at last year’s Tokyo Olympics while representing Ireland.

Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland (CGNI) said on Tuesday it was disappointed to confirm that Reid had been denied entry to the 2022 Commonwealth Games following a “security risk assessment”.

Recommended

“Leon had been selected by CGNI and had been entered into the 200m event prior to the June 29 deadline,” it said in a statement quoted by British media.

“Commonwealth Games NI is currently seeking clarity on any potential appeal mechanism, and the athlete has been offered well-being support as he deals with this news.”

Leon Reid won 200m bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

(Getty Images)

A Birmingham 2022 spokesperson said on Wednesday that organisers had vetted and checked all delegate attendees planning to attend the Games.

“Under this nationally recognised guidance, we made clear the parameters and details of checks that would be carried out on all attending individuals,” the spokesperson explained.

“This information was made clear to all teams and Commonwealth Games Associations well in advance of team selections.”

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in