Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid has been barred from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham following a security risk assessment.

Reid was given a suspended sentence in February after being found guilty of allowing his flat to be used to produce cocaine and was ordered to do 220 hours of unpaid work.

He was one of 18 men charged with drugs and firearms offences last year, all of which he denied.

The 27-year-old won bronze in the 200m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and reached the semi-finals in the event at last year’s Tokyo Olympics while representing Ireland.

Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland (CGNI) said on Tuesday it was disappointed to confirm that Reid had been denied entry to the 2022 Commonwealth Games following a “security risk assessment”.

“Leon had been selected by CGNI and had been entered into the 200m event prior to the June 29 deadline,” it said in a statement quoted by British media.

“Commonwealth Games NI is currently seeking clarity on any potential appeal mechanism, and the athlete has been offered well-being support as he deals with this news.”

Leon Reid won 200m bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Getty Images)

A Birmingham 2022 spokesperson said on Wednesday that organisers had vetted and checked all delegate attendees planning to attend the Games.

“Under this nationally recognised guidance, we made clear the parameters and details of checks that would be carried out on all attending individuals,” the spokesperson explained.

“This information was made clear to all teams and Commonwealth Games Associations well in advance of team selections.”

Reuters