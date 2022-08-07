Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matt Hudson-Smith misses out on gold as Muzala Samukonga stuns 400m favourite

Hudson-Smith was beaten to gold at his home stadium

Nick Mashiter
Sunday 07 August 2022 11:47
Comments
(PA)

Matt Hudson-Smith lost out on gold as Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga stunned the 400m favourite at the Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old – on his home track – had to settle for silver as Samukonga made a late break in the final 50m to go from fifth to first.

He ran 44.66 seconds with British record holder Hudson-Smith crossing the line in 44.81 seconds.

He at least adds to the bronze he won at the World Championships last month in Eugene.

Yet it also continues his Commonwealth Games frustration after he was disqualified from the event in 2018 for running out of his lane.

Recommended

Hudson-Smith will now look to defend the European title he won in 2018 when he runs in Munich later this month.

Earlier at the Alexander Stadium Cindy Sember won bronze in the 100m hurdles with world champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan taking the title in a Games record of 12.30 seconds.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in