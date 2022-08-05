Commonwealth Games wrestling interrupted after speaker cover falls from roof
The incident occurred half an hour into the session which began at 10.30am on Friday morning
Action in the morning session at the wrestling at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was interrupted for almost two hours after a speaker cover fell from the roof at the Coventry Arena.
The incident occurred half an hour into the session which began at 10.30am on Friday morning, a spokesperson for Birmingham 2022 told the PA news agency.
No one was injured by the cover, but play was stopped and spectators were moved out of the viewing area for safety purposes while staff conducted checks on the other speakers fixed into the roof.
The action resumed at 12.45pm and it is not expected that the delays to the morning session will have any impact on the evening schedule, which is due to start at 5pm.
