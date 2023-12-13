Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Major League Baseball player, civil rights activist, and World War II veteran Lawrence Eugene “Larry” Doby is posthumously awarded a Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, 13 December.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and members of Congress are participating in today's ceremony

Doby was the first Black player to play in the American League in 1947, and the second Black baseball player to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era after Jackie Robinson.

Ahead of the ceremony, Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr said: "At long last, Paterson’s favorite son Larry Doby will be recognised by the United States government.

“What Larry faced would have broken most men and women: unspeakable racism, threats of violence, and shunning opponents and even from his teammates. Larry endured and thrived because of unshakable courage and incredible character. Larry’s strength and stardom in Major League Baseball played a pivotal role in helping advance American civil rights forward toward freedom and equality for millions of Black Americans."