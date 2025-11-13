Conor Benn says there will be no trilogy as he aims for welterweight world title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn has rejected the idea of a trilogy fight with Chris Eubank Jr and believes his rival will retire after Saturday’s bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The sons of Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr will produce the fourth and supposedly final instalment of the family affair this weekend.

Benn is determined to claim redemption for his April defeat to Eubank Jr, but the 29-year-old dubbed ‘The Destroyer’ is also eager to get back to his previous goal of being a world champion and has his sights set on a summer bout back at welterweight.

“Victory and done. There is no trilogy,” Benn reflected ahead of his second fight in the 160lbs middleweight category.

“This ends with us, it’s not gonna be another generation in 20 years. I’ve been fed up with for this for the last three years!

“Do you know what it is? I just look back to the Conor three years ago and I miss chasing the goal, which was being world champion.

“I am competing at a weight that isn’t my weight. I’m glad I can give this fight to the supporters, like genuinely because big fights don’t happen.

“For whatever reason, they don’t happen but for me I feel it heavy on me to get the world title. So, I just can’t wait for this to be done, drop back down and close this chapter in my career and move on.”

Even though Benn has big plans for 2026, he questioned what next for Eubank Jr.

This will be the 39th fight of Eubank Jr’s career and Benn believes their thrilling 12-rounder in April would taken a big amount out of the 36-year-old.

Benn added: “Yeah, I think he is done. Not because of me, but I think I have taken a lot out of him from that first fight.

“I am a smaller guy who put him in hospital for three days. I know he won the fight but if you look at the collective of punches he threw versus how many I threw, I was back in the gym on Sunday. He was in hospital for three days.

“So, where does he go from here? Fight Janibek (Alimkhanuly) for quarter of the money? Fight (Hamzah) Sheeraz for quarter of the money? You sit there and say where do you want to go from here.”

The next steps are clear for Benn, who conceded it will take him months to adjust his body to being a welterweight again.

A summer bout back at the 147lbs category is the plan before an eventual shot at WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

“I reckon I have got two fights at 147. I am sparring light-heavyweights and having no issues at all. I get sparring is sparring, but ultimately I can compete with Eubank at 160,” Benn insisted.

“I still want to do things in the game for myself that I want to achieve.

“If you told me after I fought that French guy who put me down, (Cedrick) Peynaud, if I had said then, ‘I can get a world title,’ all you would say, ‘what are you smoking?’ So, for me to go and do that, it sort of cements my own legacy.

“Barrios for the WBC title. If he fights (Mikey) Garcia, the winner but the WBC title is something that’s really driven me.”