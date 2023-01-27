Jump to content

Thank you God, it wasn’t my time – Conor McGregor says car knocked him off bike

The 34-year-old posted a picture of his bike on social media.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 27 January 2023 18:00
Conor McGregor says he was hit by a car while out riding on his bike (Brian Lawless/PA)
Conor McGregor says he was hit by a car while out riding on his bike (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Conor McGregor says knowing how to land “saved my life” after revealing he was hit by a car while out cycling on his bike.

The Irish mixed martial artist and UFC great posted a picture on social media of his bike in the middle of the road.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram page.

“A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me.

“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also.

“Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

Thank you God, it wasn’t my time

Conor McGregor

McGregor, the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously, has not fought since suffering a serious leg injury in July 2021.

But the 34-year-old has worked his back to fitness and expected to return to the octagon at some point this year.

