Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dean Windass proud as Conor McGregor splashes cash – Tuesday’s sporting social

PA looks at some of the best examples of sporting social media from May 30.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 30 May 2023 17:00
Dean Windass, pictured, was proud of his son Josh (Nick Potts/PA)
Dean Windass, pictured, was proud of his son Josh (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 30.

Football

A proud father… as Sheffield Wednesday celebrated promotion.

Recommended

Peter Crouch enjoyed Wembley!

Anyone for a trim? I will if you do….

Manchester United’s players enjoyed their end-of-season awards ceremony.

Rob Edwards… boss first, entertainer second.

Luton celebrated their promotion.

Bukayo Saka signed off for the season.

Happy birthday.

Forest turned the clock back.

Gary, Roy, Jill and Micah got together ahead of Wembley’s Manchester derby.

Boxing

Leigh Wood celebrated.

MMA

Conor McGregor was all about the cash.

Formula One

Esteban Ocon took his Monaco trophy for a ride.

McLaren flashback.

Daniel Ricciardo and Kylie Minogue had fun in Monaco.

Recommended

Bottas was out on his bike.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in