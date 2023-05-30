Dean Windass proud as Conor McGregor splashes cash – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 30.

Football

A proud father… as Sheffield Wednesday celebrated promotion.

Peter Crouch enjoyed Wembley!

Anyone for a trim? I will if you do….

Manchester United’s players enjoyed their end-of-season awards ceremony.

Rob Edwards… boss first, entertainer second.

Luton celebrated their promotion.

Bukayo Saka signed off for the season.

Happy birthday.

Forest turned the clock back.

Gary, Roy, Jill and Micah got together ahead of Wembley’s Manchester derby.

Boxing

Leigh Wood celebrated.

MMA

Conor McGregor was all about the cash.

Formula One

Esteban Ocon took his Monaco trophy for a ride.

McLaren flashback.

Daniel Ricciardo and Kylie Minogue had fun in Monaco.

Bottas was out on his bike.