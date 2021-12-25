Newcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at Sharks

Cardiff’s meeting with Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship is also off.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 25 December 2021 16:50
Newcastle’s match with Sale on Boxing has been called off (Mike Egerton/PA).
Newcastle’s match with Sale on Boxing has been called off (Mike Egerton/PA).
(PA Archive)

Sale’s Gallagher Premiership match away to Newcastle on Boxing Day has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sharks squad.

Sale returned positive coronavirus tests overnight and “a significant number” of their squad have been ruled out of the match, Premiership Rugby said in a statement.

The Professional Game Board (PGB) testing oversight group and Sale have agreed the risk is too great for the game to go ahead safely.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Sale Sharks and Newcastle Falcons and we will give the clubs any support they need. We wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery.

Recommended

“Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we’d ask everyone to respect their privacy.

Under the regulations, the match is cancelled and a Premiership Rugby panel will be convened to determine the allocation of points.

The announcement followed confirmation that Cardiff’s Boxing Day derby clash with Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship had been postponed.

A number of positive Covid cases were found in the Cardiff squad.

Cardiff liaised with the URC medical advisory group and Public Health Wales and it was deemed that the fixture could not take place as scheduled.

Recommended

The URC will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.

All four of the URC games scheduled for Boxing Day have now been called off.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in