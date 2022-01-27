Roy’s back to the day job and new look for Brooks – Thursday’s sporting social

Cricket or tennis – Ashleigh Barty shines at both.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 27 January 2022 18:26
Comments
Roy Hodgson (Clive Brunskill/PA)/Brooks Koepka (Richard Sellers/PA)
Football

Morning Roy!

Peter Crouch looked back at a young Michael Carrick.

Progress at AFCON for Mohamed Elneny.

Georginio Wijnaldum was in the gym.

Golf

Brooks Koepka went blond.

Tennis

Ashleigh Barty warmed up for her Aussie Open semi-final with a bit of cricket.

And then made the final.

Cricket

Ben Stokes had an issue.

Kevin Pietersen has still got it.

Dan Christian sent out an SOS.

Darren Lehmann congratulated Justin Langer.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was getting ready.

