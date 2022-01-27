Roy’s back to the day job and new look for Brooks – Thursday’s sporting social
Cricket or tennis – Ashleigh Barty shines at both.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 27.
Football
Morning Roy!
Peter Crouch looked back at a young Michael Carrick.
Progress at AFCON for Mohamed Elneny.
Georginio Wijnaldum was in the gym.
Golf
Brooks Koepka went blond.
Tennis
Ashleigh Barty warmed up for her Aussie Open semi-final with a bit of cricket.
And then made the final.
Cricket
Ben Stokes had an issue.
Kevin Pietersen has still got it.
Dan Christian sent out an SOS.
Darren Lehmann congratulated Justin Langer.
Boxing
Tyson Fury was getting ready.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies