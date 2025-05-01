Cricket set to follow football in banning transgender women from female events

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

English cricket is set to join football in banning transgender women from its competitive female events, the PA news agency understands.

Trans women have been banned from the top two tiers of elite women’s cricket since the start of this year, but they are currently permitted to compete in the women’s game up to and including Tier 3 of the domestic game and throughout recreational cricket.

However, it is understood that is about to change with directors of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) meeting on Friday to discuss legal advice they have received in the wake of a UK Supreme Court ruling last month.

The ECB declined to comment.

Earlier on Thursday the English and Scottish Football Associations set out changes to their policies in the light of the ruling, which clarified that references to sex in the Equality Act meant biological sex.

Both associations had previously allowed trans women to compete against and alongside biological women, provided they reduced testosterone levels.

In confirming that trans women would no longer be able to play in women’s football in England from June 1, the English FA said: “We understand that this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender by which they identify, and we are contacting the registered transgender women currently playing to explain the changes and how they can continue to stay involved in the game.”