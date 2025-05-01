Cricket set to follow football in banning transgender women from female events
Trans women are currently permitted to play in women’s cricket up to and including Tier 3 of the domestic game.
English cricket is set to join football in banning transgender women from its competitive female events, the PA news agency understands.
Trans women have been banned from the top two tiers of elite women’s cricket since the start of this year, but they are currently permitted to compete in the women’s game up to and including Tier 3 of the domestic game and throughout recreational cricket.
However, it is understood that is about to change with directors of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) meeting on Friday to discuss legal advice they have received in the wake of a UK Supreme Court ruling last month.
The ECB declined to comment.
Earlier on Thursday the English and Scottish Football Associations set out changes to their policies in the light of the ruling, which clarified that references to sex in the Equality Act meant biological sex.
Both associations had previously allowed trans women to compete against and alongside biological women, provided they reduced testosterone levels.
In confirming that trans women would no longer be able to play in women’s football in England from June 1, the English FA said: “We understand that this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender by which they identify, and we are contacting the registered transgender women currently playing to explain the changes and how they can continue to stay involved in the game.”