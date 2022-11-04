Cricket lovers across the globe remain enthralled with their favorite sport as the games are underway in Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The greatest cricket rivalry remains between India and Pakistan, who played one of the most exciting matches in the game’s history on October 23rd, with India eventually triumphing in a 160/6 to 159/8 finish. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was bowled over by the event and later said in a press conference:

“I actually think we should just stop the World Cup there… If it gets any better than that, we’re in for an amazing three weeks. India vs. Pakistan is always an incredible game to watch. I can’t imagine what it would be like to have been in that crowd and to be a part of it.”

The best way to catch all the action

That’s where SlingTV comes in with their streaming services that offer prime access at the lowest price you’ll find, starting with their $7-per-month deal for the Willow Cricket Monthly package. With it, you’re getting the best price in the United States, both the Willow HD and Willow Xtra channels, live access to all of the T20 Men’s World Cup matches, plus all the previews, highlights, and reviews your heart desires.

(Sling TV)

Start watching the T20 Men’s World Cup now for $7

With those two options, you also have access to broader accessibility thanks to English commentary on Willow HD and Hindi commentary on Willow Xtra. This is fantastic for two-language families who might otherwise face language barriers – everyone can enjoy the same match at the same time this way.

Miss a match? Don’t sweat it

Catch-up TV is another huge bonus, as you’re able to view any match up to eight days after it airs, meaning you’ll never be stuck waking up at 3AM to catch a must-see game on the other side of the globe. And if you’re a little late to the game? No problem! Did you miss Sri Lanka beating the Netherlands by 16 runs? It’s alright, you can rewind as much as you want and savor each sweet second with Willow Cricket Monthly.

(Sling TV)

The ability to watch on multiple screens also sweetens the deal thanks to SlingTV’s allowance of viewing on up to three devices at once – just imagine the big match on the television while another is replaying on your phone, all while someone else catches up on the next room over! It’s quite possibly more cricket than you can handle, but superfans will surely love the challenge.

Have every match at your fingertips when you sign up for Willow Cricket Monthly today

Not enough entertainment for you? Sling has more to offer

Far from their only package, though, SlingTV has all your needs covered when it comes to cricket and premium Desi viewing. You can keep the same benefits but pay $60 upfront annually (that’s just $5 a month) for the Willow Cricket Annual Package, or you can stick to a monthly plan but pay $3 more ($10 for your first month) to get the Desi Binge Monthly deal. With the latter, you’ll get all the same cricket access we’ve already discussed, plus the best of Desi entertainment via web series and on-demand movies via six-channel access: MX One, Sony LIV, VOOT, plus Willow HD and Willow Xtra.

(Sling TV)

Get every cricket match and access to premium Desi programming now for $10

Another option to explore is the $20-per-month Dashkin pack. With this all-in-one bundle, you’ll receive the complete South Indian entertainment package that includes full access to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup plus 19 channels like Simply South, News 18, Gemini, and more for 24-hour a day entertainment at less than $1 a day.

Now for the fun part: Instant gratification

Now that you know about nearly everything SlingTV has to offer, the choice is yours when it comes to getting access to all the live cricket, commentary, reviews, and more. Making an account is simple once you’ve chosen your package, and it takes just minutes to go from wishful thinking to watching the competition go head-to-head live.

Exciting matches are on the horizon like Scotland v. Zimbabwe, England v. Afghanistan, and India v. Pakistan, all culminating in final showdowns when the Group 1 and Group 2 winners duke it out to see who takes home the grand prize on Sunday, November 13th.

(Sling TV)

And as we mentioned, it’s easy to spend a few more dollars for unlimited premium Desi programming. And if you have any issues, SlingTV is ready to help via their online help center with any further questions you might have about your streaming experience. Sign up today so you don’t miss another second of the action!

Choose your favorite SlingTV streaming package and start watching the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup right now