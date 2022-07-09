Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Yorkshire vow to block ‘offensive’ followers after response to Adil Rashid tweet

The White Rose county responded to a series of comments after announcing that the bowler was heading to Mecca for Hajj

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 09 July 2022 11:31
Comments
Yorkshire have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to offensive comments on their social media sites (Mike Egerton/PA)
Yorkshire have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to offensive comments on their social media sites (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Yorkshire have said they will block followers on their social media sites who post anything which is “deemed offensive”.

The White Rose county have responded to a series of comments after announcing on Twitter that bowler Adil Rashid was heading to Mecca with his family to celebrate Hajj.

Yorkshire said: “Yorkshire CCC will not tolerate any comments which could be deemed offensive. For this reason we will be removing offensive comments and blocking those who post them from this page.”

In an earlier tweet, Yorkshire wished Rashid and his family a safe journey and “a very warm Hajj”.

The club said: “Yorkshire and England leg spinner Adil Rashid will be completing his Hajj (pilgrimage to mecca) today.

Recommended

“We wish Adil and his family a very warm Hajj Mubarak, and a safe journey. To all that are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha this weekend, we wish a very warm Eid Mubarak. #OneRose.”

In November last year, Rashid publicly supported county team-mate Azeem Rafiq’s allegation of racism against former Yorkshire and England captain Michael Vaughan.

Rafiq claimed Vaughan made racist comments to a group of Asian team-mates during his time as Yorkshire skipper and Rashid later issued a statement confirming he also recalled the incident.

Vaughan, who has denied the allegations, stepped back from his role as pundit with the BBC last month.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in