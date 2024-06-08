Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fazalhaq Farooqi continued his explosive start to the T20 World Cup as Afghanistan wrapped up a dominant 84-run victory over New Zealand in Guyana.

Having taken five for nine in the opening win over Uganda, Farooqi blew away New Zealand’s top order as their run chase failed to gain any momentum.

Wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran had earlier paved the way for Afghanistan’s win, putting on 103 for the first wicket before Zadran fell for 44 for 41 balls.

Having put on 154 in the victory against Uganda, they became the first opening pair to score consecutive century partnerships in a T20 World Cup.

Azmatullah Omarzai smashed a rapid 22, Gurbaz finally falling for 80 from 56 deliveries - including five sixes and as many fours - as one of three wickets in the final over as Afghanistan finished on 159 for six.

Farooqi then took charge, bowling Finn Allen first ball and adding the scalps of Devon Conway and the dangerous Daryl Mitchell.

Captain Rashid Khan piled on the problems for New Zealand as he dismissed his opposite number Kane Williamson for nine, adding the wickets of Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell in successive balls to leave New Zealand 43 for six.

Glenn Phillips offered the most resistance with a run-a-ball 18, Rashid finishing with four for 17 as he caught Lockie Ferguson off his final delivery.

Farooqi returned to have Liam Henry caught in the deep, matching Rashid’s figures as he wrapped up the New Zealand innings for 75 in the 16th over.

New Zealand face a crucial clash with hosts West Indies in Trinidad on Wednesday night with Afghanistan chasing a third win in as many matches against Papua New Guinea the following day.

PA