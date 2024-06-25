Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Afghanistan created history after beating Bangladesh to seal a spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, eliminating Australia in the process.

Coached by former England batter Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan reached the last four of an ICC event for the first time after claiming defeating Bangladesh by eight runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a tense rain-affected Super 8 clash.

In doing so, they set up a semi-final tie against South Africa and sent 2021 champions Australia crashing out.

In difficult conditions in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where scoring was slow going amid regular rain intervals, Afghanistan posted 115 for five from their 20 overs.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the mainstay of the innings, hitting 43 off 55 balls with three fours and a six.

Afghanistan celebrate beating Bangladesh ( AP )

Captain Rashid Khan plundered three late maximums in his 10-ball cameo to help boost the total.

The rain meant Bangladesh’s response was amended with the DLS method setting a revised target of 114 in 19 overs.

Litton Das looked like he could guide his side to victory and a place in the semi-finals in making an unbeaten 54 but wickets regularly fell at the other end amid more rain breaks.

Afghanistan finally clinched a dramatic victory in the 18th over when Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman in successive balls - either side of another brief weather delay - as Bangladesh were bowled out for 105.

Naveen and Khan both took four wickets as Afghanistan set up a last-four showdown with South Africa in Trinidad later this week, with holders England and India meeting in the other semi-final.

Afghanistan’s achievement was celebrated back at home, although women are banned from playing cricket in the country. Their path to the semi-finals was set up with a win over Australia in the previous match, a team who has turned down three requests of tours to play against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates because of the lack of access to cricket for women.