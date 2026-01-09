Alastair Cook outlines stance over becoming England’s next head coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alastair Cook has cast doubt over whether he wants to be England’s next head coach, should the position become available.

The former England captain has been linked with replacing Brendon McCullum as head coach after a miserable 4-1 Ashes defeat to Australia.

Yet legendary batsman Cook, who was in Australia as a pundit for TNT Sports, is unsure about whether he would even want to take on the role.

“Firstly, as a head coach, you have to appoint your own people,” Cook said, speaking in association with Betfair. “It does seem like in this setup there's been quite a lot of - I don't want to say 'yes men' - but Tim Southee, who never coached, becomes bowling coach. Jeetan Patel is one of his best mates.

“Have I thought about it since it's been announced? Of course I have. Your brain always wanders. Do I really want it now? I just don't know.

“I don't think I could be director; I can't do Rob Key's job. It would have to be to do with the players and getting involved. But at the minute, I'm quite happy. I'm veering towards no."

India legend Ravi Shastri is actually the favourite with the bookies, should the ECB dispense with McCullum’s services, with ex-England players Jonathan Trott and Freddie Flintoff also in the mix.

Meanwhile, another ex-England captain, in Michael Vaughan, believes this group of players looked a “little bit flimsy” after a chastening tour, where the preparation and approach were highly criticised.

"Rob Key brought in Baz McCullum, they've had a good fun ride but they've won nothing,” Vaughan said. “Let's be brutally honest. They haven't won a five-match series, they haven't beaten the Aussies home and away, and they haven't beaten India home and away. They haven't got anywhere near a World Test Championship final. That's what you're judged on in the Test arena.

Alastair Cook has been linked with the head coach role of the England cricket team ( PA Archive )

"The white ball cricket team in 2025 toured India and got battered, went to the Champions Trophy and didn't win a game... So the white ball team's actually starting to go a little bit backwards.

“When I watched down in the morning and saw both teams warming up, I saw Australia as such a professional operation. You see Alex Carey down there doing the drills, you get the bowlers doing the run-throughs.

“When you look down at England, whether they like it or not, it looks a little bit flimsy. You've got the pig game going on with the football that goes on forever. Then you get the odd bowler bowling through to the keeper Jamie Smith, he just gets the pad.

“There's one team that looks ultra-professional and one that doesn't. Whether they like that or not, that's what I see, and I think that's something they can really learn and improve upon.”