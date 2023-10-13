Sir Alastair Cook’s record-breaking career in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from cricket as he brings the curtain down on his record-breaking career.

The left-handed opener’s 12,472 Test runs is the most by any English batter – placing him fifth in the all-time list – but after retiring from international duty in 2018, he has now decided to hang up his bat following the conclusion of the County Championship season with Essex.

Here, the PA new agency looks at the 38-year-old’s playing career in pictures.