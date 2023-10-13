Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sir Alastair Cook’s record-breaking career in pictures

The 38-year-old left-handed opener’s 12,472 Test runs is the most by any English batter.

Karen Shield
Friday 13 October 2023 15:47
Sir Alastair Cook has decided to hang up his bat (Gareth Copley/POOL/PA)
Sir Alastair Cook has decided to hang up his bat (Gareth Copley/POOL/PA)
(PA Wire)

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from cricket as he brings the curtain down on his record-breaking career.

The left-handed opener’s 12,472 Test runs is the most by any English batter – placing him fifth in the all-time list – but after retiring from international duty in 2018, he has now decided to hang up his bat following the conclusion of the County Championship season with Essex.

Here, the PA new agency looks at the 38-year-old’s playing career in pictures.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in