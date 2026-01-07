The future of England cricket – Sir Alastair Cook raves over Jacob Bethell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Alastair Cook hailed Ashes centurion Jacob Bethell as “the future of England” after he eased the end-of-tour gloom on day four in Sydney with a sparking 142 not out.

Bethell – 22-years-old and playing just his sixth Test match – made a mockery of the awkward fact that he had never before scored a first-class hundred with a gem of an innings at the SCG.

Barbados-born Bethell, dubbed ‘Starboy’ by England’s official X account, walked out in the first over of England’s reply to Australia’s 567, with a first innings deficit of 187 runs but showed maturity beyond his years to carry the tourists’ to the close on 302 for eight, with a slender 119-run advantage.

“It was coming of age really,” TNT Sports pundit Cook said.

“We must give the selection some credit now. They backed him, they’ve seen something and they haven’t seen it through domestic form.

“They’ve seen it in and around the group, a bit in franchise cricket and quite rightly he had to wait for his chance in this series.

“But my word has he taken his chance. He has just shown the future of England cricket batting wise after Joe Root because that knock of 142 was of the highest quality.”

Former Australia opener and head coach Justin Langer lavished praise on Warwickshire all-rounder Bethell alongside Cook.

Langer was happy to take aim at the ‘Bazball’ style of England chief Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes after Bethell’s controlled unbeaten innings lasted 232 balls and offered up minimal chances.

“Well he is my new favourite. What a star,” Langer insisted.

“We interviewed him this morning on our (TV) station and he came with the Tom Cruise sunglasses, all bling but he was so humble, just so cool and then to see him bat like he did, that was a sublime innings. It was superb to watch.

“We hear about ‘Bazball’ that we call it, but he just played like Joe Root played and all the great players. He wore them down and cashed in.

“Let me ask every England supporter out there was that entertaining? That is entertainment. Not running down and hitting it up in the air and saying ‘that’s how we play’. That’s entertainment right there. Well done son.”

Michael Vaughan echoed the sentiments of Langer on Test Match Special, especially after another poorly-timed dismissal by England vice-captain Harry Brook.

Vaughan added: “What we’ve witnessed today is something very special. Jacob Bethell has played in a way that Test match cricket has been played for many generations. You respect the ball, you have good balance and you have a good technique.

“That was a technical masterclass, a masterclass in composure, calmness and to think he came out in the first over with England 180 behind, facing Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland and that was a tricky pitch.

“We’ve seen a batting masterclass from someone that lets the ball come and caresses the ball.

“It was a throwback. Harry Brook is a lovely player, but give me a Jacob Bethell or a Joe Root any day in Test match cricket.”

On Australian network Channel 7, Ricky Ponting said: “What a knock we’ve just witnessed, it’s been flawless. It’s been classy. Some of his stroke play has been as good as we’ve seen from anyone.”

Stuart Broad remarked: “England have found a diamond. Wonderful maiden Test match hundred from Jacob Bethell. The superstition is gone!”