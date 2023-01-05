Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alec Stewart taking temporary leave of absence from Surrey due to family illness

Stewart has decided to step away to care for his wife Lynn, who will soon begin a new course of treatment for cancer which she has had since 2013

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 05 January 2023 15:44
Comments
Alec Stewart will take a temporary absence of leave from his role as Surrey director of cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alec Stewart will take a temporary absence of leave from his role as Surrey director of cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Alec Stewart is taking a temporary leave of absence from his role as Surrey’s director of cricket due to a family illness.

Former England wicketkeeper Stewart has decided to step away from his day-to-day duties in order to care for his wife Lynn, who will soon begin a new course of treatment for cancer which she has had since 2013.

Surrey’s chief executive Steve Elworthy will take on director of cricket duties for the foreseeable future.

“All of our thoughts are with Alec, Lynn and the family and we wish them the very best,” Elworthy said.

“The club will fully support Alec and the family through this leave of absence and ask everyone to please respect his request for privacy.”

Recommended

Stewart had been linked with an England selector’s role in November but it went to Luke Wright.

During his lengthy tenure at the Kia Oval, the 59-year-old has guided Surrey to two LV= Insurance County Championship triumphs – the most recent in September – and helped several players represent England.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in