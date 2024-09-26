Mitch Marsh says Australia have ‘moved on’ from controversial Lord’s incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Alex Carey is set to return to the scene of the crime at Lord’s on Friday as Australia look to guarantee a one-day international series victory over England.

Carey’s stumping of Jonny Bairstow in last year’s Ashes led to tempers flaring, not only between the teams but also in the Lord’s Long Room as spectators clashed with a couple of Australia players.

Questions about the spirit of the game lingered throughout the rest of the series, while the flash point mushroomed to such an extent that the Prime Ministers of both countries felt obliged to comment.

Carey’s form nosedived for the final three Tests as he became public enemy number one in a drawn series and may have returned to England feeling like he needed to prove a point in this five-match ODI series.

He turned the boos at Headingley on Saturday – Bairstow’s home ground – on their head with a match-winning 74, following up with a sparkling 77 not out at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday in a losing cause.

Australia now return to the home of cricket for the first time since last year’s controversial visit but captain Mitch Marsh insisted Carey and the rest of his side have drawn a line under what happened.

Marsh said: “We’ve really moved on from that. These things happen in Ashes Test matches, there’s not a series that goes by that doesn’t have some sort of drama.

“Alex loves playing in England, we all do. The fans are always incredible and it’s always a tough challenge playing against England. I think he’s just rapt to be back here, playing for Australia.”

Asked whether Carey has been motivated in the last few days by what happened last summer, Marsh replied: “I don’t think that’s in his character.”

While Josh Inglis is fit again after injury, Carey’s form suggests he will retain the wicketkeeper’s spot for the penultimate ODI, which if Australia win would move them into an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Australia are back up to a full complement following a white-ball trip that has been dogged by illness, which ruled out Adam Zampa at Durham, where Travis Head was rested, with both set to come back.

Marsh added: “It would be massive (to have them back). We obviously know the last couple of years they’ve both had and just what they bring to our team from an experience point of view.”

Heavy rain in London on Thursday denied both teams an opportunity to practice outdoors. There could be interruptions on game day with showers forecast in the morning and early afternoon although it is predicted to be drier thereafter.