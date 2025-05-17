Alex Lees’ half-century helps Durham close in on Nottinghamshire total

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Durham trail Rothesay County Championship Division One leaders Nottinghamshire by 87 runs following half-centuries from James Minto, captain Alex Lees and Emilio Gay.

Gay will resume unbeaten on 74, alongside Ollie Robinson (25), after respective knocks of 67 and 82 from openers Minto and Lees helped the hosts reach 320 for four at stumps on day two at Chester-le-Street.

Ben Foakes hit 86 and Kurtis Patterson registered 85 as Surrey established a 129-run advantage against Yorkshire at the Oval.

The reigning champions closed on 384 for seven, with Yorkshire’s George Hill taking four for 58 after his side were bowled out for 255 on day one.

Archie Vaughan hit 80 as Somerset made 338 before enforcing the follow-on against Sussex at Taunton.

Sussex will resume on 127 for four in the second innings, trailing by 59 runs, after opener Tom Haines made 50 before being trapped lbw by Migael Pretorius.

At Edgbaston, pace bowler Kyle Abbott took five for 47 to put Hampshire in command against Warwickshire.

Abbott’s second five-for in successive games helped dismiss Warwickshire for 194 before the away team – spearheaded by Fletcha Middleton’s 76 from 124 balls – moved on to 159 for six in their second innings to lead by 265.

Essex trail Worcestershire by 259 runs after being bowled out for 157 following three wickets apiece for Tom Taylor and Matthew Waite.

The hosts were 58 for five at stumps, adding to a first innings total of 358.

In Division Two, England great James Anderson marked his first competitive outing since his international farewell last June by taking two wickets for Lancashire to help reduce Derbyshire to 112 for four at Old Trafford.

Derbyshire trail by 346 runs after the struggling hosts, who are seeking a first win of the season, posted 458.

Cameron Green’s unbeaten century helped Gloucestershire hit back against Kent at Bristol.

His knock of 102 off 150 balls, plus 69 not out from James Bracey, propelled the home team on to 307 for four in response to Kent’s first-innings total of 424.

All-rounder Ben Kellaway led the way with 95 off 104 deliveries as Glamorgan tightened their grip on their contest with Northamptonshire in Cardiff.

Captain Sam Northeast (67), Kiran Carlson (54) and Timm van der Gugten (61) also impressed in a total of 424, before seamer Andy Gorvin took two wickets in the penultimate over to leave the visitors on 49 for three in their second innings, trailing by 190.

Peter Handscomb returned to haunt his former county Middlesex with a knock of 87 as Leicestershire kept their noses in front at Lord’s.

Former Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar helped the hosts, who trail by 32 runs on 10 without loss in their second innings, stay in touch with four for 34.