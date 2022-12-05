Jump to content

England all-rounder Alice Capsey returns home after breaking collarbone

Capsey made 17 opening the batting in Sunday’s first ODI in Antigua.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 05 December 2022 15:21
Alice Capsey is returning home from England’s tour of the West Indies (CWI Media/PA)
All-rounder Alice Capsey is returning home from England’s tour of the West Indies after breaking her collarbone in the opening match of the trip.

Capsey made 17 opening the batting in Sunday’s first ODI in Antigua, but later suffered an injury during the home side’s reply at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The tourists secured a crushing 142-run win after bowling the hosts out for 165 but Capsey was on her way to hospital for scans.

Any hopes of a minor shoulder problem were soon dispelled, with confirmation that the 18-year-old had suffered a fracture.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Alice Capsey sustained an injury on the field during the first ODI against West Indies Women.

“Upon further examination, she has broken her left collarbone and will be unavailable for the remainder of the tour. Capsey will now return home to the UK.”

Her team-mates continue the 50-over series at the same ground on Tuesday, with one more ODI and five T20s still to come.

