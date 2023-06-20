Jump to content

Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards released from England Test squad

There will now be at least one change to the Ashes line-up following the Test against South Africa last year.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 20 June 2023 09:55
Alice Capsey will not be a part of England's squad when the Ashes gets underway (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Alice Capsey will not be a part of England’s squad when the Ashes gets underway (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards have both been released from England’s Test squad for the Women’s Ashes in order to feature in the T20 A side in Wednesday’s meeting with Australia.

Davidson-Richards’ absence means there will be at least one change to the Ashes line-up following the Test against South Africa last year.

The Test will be England’s first over five days on home soil, and their first game played at Trent Bridge since 2000.

It will be followed by three ODIs and three T20 fixtures to decide the multi-format series.

Also selected for what will be a first T20 game for England A on Wednesday is Mahika Gaur of North West Thunder, after she was included when the senior squad gathered for a training camp early in June.

Freya Kemp, who will return to international cricket after an injury absence, South East Stars’ Bryony Smith and Linsey Smith of Southern Vipers are also in the A side.

Wednesday’s fixture at Haselgrave precedes an ODI series for the A side against Australia.

England and England A both played out draws during their three-day warm-up matches against Australia A and Australia Women.

England head of performance pathways Richard Bedbrook said: “We’re really looking forward to getting our T20 series under way.

“The A side pushed the full Australian team hard during the three-day warm-up and with a number of quality individual performances, we’re very excited to continue competing across the T20 format against the Australian A side.

“Jon Batty will lead the A side across the T20 and 50-over series. Jon has enjoyed success in The Hundred with Oval Invincibles and is vastly experienced in white-ball tournaments across the globe.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in