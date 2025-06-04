Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont hit centuries again as England seal ODI series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Opening pair Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont both struck centuries for a second successive game as England secured a dominant 143-run victory over West Indies in Leicester to clinch the ODI series with a match to spare.

Jones had to wait 12 years for her maiden ODI ton but her second came five days after her first and she did it in resounding fashion from just 76 balls – England’s third fastest in women’s ODIs – before Beaumont secured her 12th in the format shortly after.

West Indies already had a mountain to climb without star player Hayley Matthews, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury, and things were made tougher when a rampant England set them 367 for victory.

Opener Realeanna Grimmond’s half-century on her ODI debut was the only shining light in West Indies’ batting reply. Alice Capsey starred with three wickets to continue coach Charlotte Edwards and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten start to their respective reigns.

Jones and Beaumont started in the same ominous fashion as the first ODI, bringing up their 50 partnership in just the seventh over, but Jones was given a reprieve when she was dropped by Grimmond on 43.

West Indies thought they had their first back in the shed when Beaumont was given out for lbw on 44 but, after a review, the technology showed the ball was going on to miss the stumps and the opener capitalised.

Brimming with confidence from her first century, Jones smashed 20 fours on her way to a career-best score of 129 before she drilled one back to bowler Karishma Ramharack as the visitors finally made their breakthrough in the 30th over.

Beaumont followed suit in bringing up back-to-back centuries and went past the three-figure mark with a huge six over wide long-on but she was soon caught in the deep by Shabika Gajnabi on 106 as she tried to accelerate the scoring.

Emma Lamb also brought up her first half-century since being reintroduced into the team as England passed 360.

Grimmond and Zaida James were looking to put their foot on the pedal from the off in an attempt to make inroads to their colossal target but the latter nicked Lauren Bell into the gloves of Jones for the first which immediately put the brakes on the scoring rate.

Linsey Smith dismissed Shemaine Campbelle before getting Grimmond, who hit her maiden half-century from 64 balls.

Jannillea Glasgow aimed to inject some energy into the visitors’ batting performance with a quick-fire 44 from 24 balls but West Indies lost their final six wickets for just 69 runs, with Kate Cross picking up her 100th ODI wicket in the process.