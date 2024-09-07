Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Andrew Flintoff has been appointed as England Lions head coach for the upcoming year by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Flintoff, known as Freddie, became a TV presenter following the conclusion of his England cricket career in 2010, despite coming out of retirement briefly in 2014 and 2015, playing in T20 competitions.

While presenting Top Gear in December 2022 he sustained life-changing injuries following a crash at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome. Rehabilitation ended his stint on the show, and he spent time away from the limelight during his recovery.

In 2023 Flintoff returned to cricket, helping out with coaching during England’s largely second-team series against Ireland at the end of last summer, and has continued to work in the sport.

He was appointed head coach of the Hundred side Northern Superchargers for the 2024 season, working closely with England batter Harry Brook, and was also part of the coaching staff during the T20 World Cup.

“I’m incredibly excited to take on this role with the England Lions,” Flintoff said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best up-and-coming talent in the country and to help shape the future of the men’s game. The Lions programme has always been a vital stepping stone for players pushing for international success, and I’m honoured to be part of that journey.

“The future of the game in England is in excellent health. There is a wealth of talent emerging, and I’m looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential. Whether these players are pushing for England selection or finding their feet in Lions cricket, I have no doubt that the Lions programme will offer a real point of difference in their development. It’s an exciting time for English cricket, and I’m passionate about inspiring the next generation to take the sport forward. We’ve got a strong foundation, and I believe we can create something truly special.”

Flintoff was one of a number of candidates for the role and will take over in October, overseeing a schedule that includes a tour of South Africa before Christmas, a red-ball tour of Australia in January and a summer series against India A and Zimbabwe in England.

Flintoff worked as head coach of the Northern Superchargers during the Hundred ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

His son Rocky scored a century for England’s under-19s this summer and has since moved into the Lancashire first team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Flintoff into this key role,” ECB men’s performance director Ed Barney said.

“Andrew stood out thanks to his inspirational leadership, coaching expertise, and deep understanding of the game. His vision aligns very closely with the playing style and identity that has been fostered with England Men under Brendon McCullum and this appointment contributes to a truly exciting outlook for the future of English cricket.

“The England Lions programme is a cornerstone of our cricketing structure, playing a critical role in nurturing the next generation of talent. With Andrew’s guidance, the highest potential players will continue to develop, thrive and take their game to new levels. I’m confident his influence will resonate across English cricket, helping drive the game forward.”