Andrew Flintoff’s ‘Field of Dreams’ cricket documentary to return
The series helped to transform the lives of some of his players and the local area
Former England captain Andrew Flintoff’s ‘Field of Dreams’ cricket documentary has been commissioned for a new four-part follow-up series by the BBC after the success of the first edition.
The 44-year-old Ashes winner, who played for Lancashire and featured in 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for his country, was tasked with untapping local cricket talent in his hometown of Preston.
The series proved to be a big hit as, not only did it build a cricket team from scratch, it also helped to transform the lives of some of his players and the local area.
Filming captured the journey of local lads Sean, Ben and Adnan, the latter a teenager from Afghanistan who was granted asylum in the UK after the documentary had finished and trained with Lancashire’s youth team.
Flintoff told the BBC: “Working with the boys was one of the most incredible experiences of my life but the work is not finished yet!
“I’m really pleased we’ll be continuing the hard work we have all put in, but on a much bigger scale.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies