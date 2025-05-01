Andrew Flintoff proud as protege Adnan Miakhel plays for Lancashire second team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Flintoff has expressed his pride after seeing Field of Dreams protege Adnan Miakhel make his first appearance for Lancashire’s second team.

The former England captain has been back in the spotlight in recent days following the release of a new documentary covering the painful aftermath of his life-changing car crash.

In it, he speaks of how returning from the world of showbusiness to cricket has helped him find new purpose, and Miakhel’s appearance in a three-day friendly against Yorkshire this week neatly brings the two worlds together.

The Afghan refugee was a breakout star of Flintoff’s reality show about a scratch team of would-be cricketers based in Preston and was awarded asylum in the United Kingdom after his mentor wrote to the Home Office supporting his application.

Reflecting on Miakhel’s elevation from Lancashire’s Under-18s last season to the second string, Flintoff posted on X: “Some journeys are longer and harder, I’m so proud of this fine young man.”

Miakhel scored 25 not out batting at number 10 in the first innings and dismissed first-teamers Jonny Tattersall and Matt Revis as he claimed figures of two for 72 from 13 overs.

The game at Liverpool’s Northern CC is a friendly engagement which does not restrict teams to 11 players and he is not carded to bat in the second innings.

Rossall School, which awarded Miakhel a scholarship, paid its own tribute, adding on X: “Amazing to see current Y13 and 1XI cricket Captain Adnan M being presented with his 2XI cap as he made his debut against Yorkshire.

“It is fantastic to see all of the hard work Adnan has put in paying off and we wish him all the success in the future with @lancscricket.”