England legend Andrew Flintoff has been appointed head coach of Northern Superchargers’ men as he takes another step up in his recovery from a car crash.

The former Top Gear presenter Flintoff suffered injuries in a crash last December while filming the BBC programme.

He made a return to public life as an informal assistant to England’s white-ball men’s teams during the summer, and will work with the second-string Lions side in Asia this winter.

His role with The Hundred’s Superchargers is his first as a head coach, though, with the 45-year-old succeeding his former England teammate James Foster with the Headingley side.

“I am excited to have been appointed Head Coach of the Northern Superchargers men’s team,” Flintoff said.

“My time with the England Men’s team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me, and I’m relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it, helping to guide the Superchargers team to success on the field while making memories off it and helping to take cricket to more people.

“The Superchargers have a great fan base who I cannot wait to meet and bring along with us this season. I'm looking forward to making Headingley my new home.”

One of England’s most talented cricketers, the all-rounder played more than 200 times for his country in all formats and was man of the series in the 2005 Ashes.

After coming out of retirement in 2014, Flintoff concluded his playing career in 2015 and has since proved a successful and popular presenter, including working on the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021.

Andrew Flintoff joined the England backroom team during the summer (PA Wire)

He joined the Top Gear team in 2018 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, who told The Times last week that he was happy his colleague was “still with us” after a “serious incident”.

The Northern Superchargers’ men are yet to make the playoffs in three seasons of The Hundred so far.

Lancastrian Flintoff spent the entirety of his English domestic career in his native county on the other side of the Roses rivalry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Northern Superchargers family,” said Kirsty Bashforth, chair of the Superchargers. “He is an inspirational figure who has huge respect across the game of cricket and he is someone we know will excite our players, coaches, and our fans.

“Andrew will help us to create a unique culture and we are extremely excited about working with him to inspire our squad further with positive, entertaining and consistently winning cricket.”