Andrew Strauss calls on Dave Brailsford and Dan Ashworth to help resurrect English cricket

The experts are being consulted in a high-performance review of men’s cricket in England

Aadi Nair
Thursday 26 May 2022 09:27
<p>Sir Andrew Strauss is serving as the England and Wales Cricket Board's managing director on an interim basis (Zac Goodwin/PA).</p>

Sir Andrew Strauss is serving as the England and Wales Cricket Board’s managing director on an interim basis (Zac Goodwin/PA).

(PA Wire)

Ineos Grenadiers chief Dave Brailsford and ex-FA technical director Dan Ashworth are among the experts from a range of sports to be consulted in a high-performance review of men’s cricket in England, Andrew Strauss said.

England are second in the one-day international (ODI) and Twenty20 (T20) rankings but last in the World Test Championship with just one win in 17 tests.

“At the moment, we aren’t top in any format. So we want to set an ambitious and clear goal -- to become the best in the world at all formats of the men’s game within the next five years,” Strauss, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) Performance Cricket Committee chair, wrote.

“We’re prepared to question everything we’re currently doing and ask: ‘Is there a better way of doing it?’ I make no apology for wanting to be bold. This includes looking outwards to see what we can learn from other sports.”

Strauss added that he was hoping for a vote on “solid proposals” to take place by September, which can be implemented in the 2023 season.

England return to action in a three-match test series against New Zealand next month.

Reuters

