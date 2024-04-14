On This Day in 2022 – World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole retires from England duty

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anya Shrubsole, so instrumental in helping England win the 2017 World Cup, announced her international retirement on this day two years ago.

Shrubsole took 227 wickets in 173 matches in all formats in a distinguished 14-year career for England, where she was part of two Ashes-winning sides and hoisted aloft the 50-over World Cup in 2009 and 2017.

Her finest hour undoubtedly came at Lord’s in the 2017 World Cup final against India, which was in the balance before she tipped the scales decisively in England’s favour with stellar figures of six for 46.

As well as collecting player of the match, she finished the tournament as England’s leading wicket-taker with 12 dismissals and earlier hit the winning runs in a tense semi-final against South Africa.

The seam bowler took nine wickets in eight matches in England’s defence of the title in 2022, including another star turn in the final but her three for 46 was in vain as Australia regained the trophy.

“I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years,” said Shrubsole, the first woman to grace the front cover of the prestigious Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack.

“To have been involved in women’s cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be lucky enough to play for England for so long, I’d have been happy with one game.

“There have been many ups and downs along the way but it was all worth it to be able to lift the ICC Women’s World Cup at Lord’s in 2017.”

Shrubsole retires as England’s leading Twenty20 wicket-taker with 102 dismissals while she is fourth in the country’s all-time list in one-day internationals, having taken 106 scalps at an average of 26.53.

She memorably took a hat-trick at the 2018 T20 World Cup against South Africa before England were again denied by Australia in the final.

After bowing out of England duty, the then 30-year-old continued to play domestically before calling it quits altogether at the end of the 2023 summer.