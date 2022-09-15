Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Asad Rauf: Ex-international umpire dies aged 66

Rauf was part of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires between 2006 and 2013

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 15 September 2022 09:43
Comments
Asad Rauf has died after suffering a cardiac arrest (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Asad Rauf has died after suffering a cardiac arrest (Anthony Devlin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former international umpire Asad Rauf has died from a cardiac arrest, aged 66, the International Cricket Council has said.

Rauf, who stood as an on-field umpire in 49 Test matches, was part of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires between 2006 and 2013.

His career did end abruptly in 2013 when he was named as part of an alleged spot-fixing scandal in the Indian Premier League, for which he was subsequently banned.

He died in his native Pakistan on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja said on Twitter: “Saddened to hear about passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour.

Recommended

“He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in