Former England seamer Eileen Ash dies aged 110

Ash made her Test debut against Australia in 1937.

Andy Hampson
Saturday 04 December 2021 14:35
Eileen Ash, the oldest-ever Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110 (England and Wales Cricket Board)
Eileen Ash, the oldest-ever Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110 (England and Wales Cricket Board)
(PA Media)

Eileen Ash the world’s oldest former Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Ash, a right-arm seamer, made seven appearances for England either side of the Second World War after making her Test debut against Australia in 1937.

Domestically, she represented the Civil Service Women, Middlesex Women and South Women before retiring in 1949.

Eileen Ash (centre) pictured with Clare Connor (left) and Heather Knight (right) (England and Wales Cricket Board)
(PA Media)

During her remarkable life she was also seconded to MI6 during the war and played golf until the age of 98.Her achievements were recognised as she rang the bell at Lord’s ahead of England Women’s victory in the 2017 World Cup final. She was also honoured with a portrait at Lord’s and honorary life membership of the MCC.

Recommended

ECB managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor said: “Our sport owes so much to its pioneers and Eileen was one of them. I am deeply sad to be saying goodbye to her today.

“(England captain) Heather (Knight) and I went to visit Eileen about six months before the 2017 Women’s World Cup – she was 105 at the time – and it was one of the most remarkable experiences.

“Eileen taught Heather yoga, we played snooker, we drank cups of tea and we leafed through newspapers and scrapbooks celebrating Eileen’s time as a player in the 1930s and 1940s.

“She regaled us with some amazing stories, including how she came to have her bat signed by Sir Donald Bradman at a French restaurant in Sydney in 1949. I know neither of us will ever forget that day, it was so special.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Eileen’s family as they come to terms with losing such a wonderful woman and the end of an astonishing life.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in