England vs Australia Ashes dates confirmed for 2023 series
England’s women will play a five-day Ashes Test at Trent Bridge for the first time
The dates for the 2023 men's and women's Ashes have been confirmed.
The men's series will begin in Edgbaston on 16 June next year before the second test at Lord's from 28 June. The third in Headingley from 6 July will be followed by the fourth at Old Trafford from 19 July 19 before the series wraps up at The Oval on 27 July.
Australia thrashed England 4-0 in the last edition - a result which led to the sacking of coach Chris Silverwood and later saw Joe Root step down as captain.
England, now led by skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, are due to host Ireland in a one-off test before facing the Australians in the Ashes.
Australia are currently the top-ranked team in tests, while England are fourth.
The women's Ashes will be held in a multi-format series consisting of one test match, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals. It will begin on 22 June.
The test will be England women's first over five days on home soil, and their first visit to Trent Bridge since 2000, while Edgbaston, Lord's and The Oval will all be hosting their first Women's Ashes T20Is.
LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Series
First Test: Edgbaston, June 16-20
Second Test: Lord’s, June 28-July 2
Third Test: Headingley, July 6-10
Fourth Test: Old Trafford, July 19-23
Fifth Test: Kia Oval, July 27-31
Women’s Ashes Series
LV= Insurance Test Match: Trent Bridge, June 22-26
First Vitality IT20: Edgbaston, July 1
Second Vitality IT20: Kia Oval, July 5
Third Vitality IT20: Lord’s July 8
First ODI: Seat Unique Stadium, July 12
Second ODI: Ageas Bowl. July 16
Third ODI: Cooper Associates County Ground, July 18
