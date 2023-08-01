Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the dust settled at the Oval at the end of a thrilling Ashes series, England head coach Brendon McCullum reflected on the “heavyweight fight” that captured the nation’s attention.

After five Test matches in six weeks, the series was levelled at 2-2, and as it had done throughout the series, the momentum on the final day fluctuated between England and Australia before the hosts claimed a 49-run victory.

Australia retain the urn, but it was Stuart Broad who had the final moment, taking a wicket with his final ball in Test cricket to secure the win and level the series, before bowing out into the sunset after 17 years as an England cricketer.

For all the talk ahead of the series that the relations had calmed between the sides, and it was friendlier and less aggressive than previously, that did not affect the quality of cricket or the intensity of the matches, and despite criticism over England’s relaxed attitude, one thing is for sure, as McCullum said, they always want to win.

“You’re always trying to win right? You just don’t want to be bogged down in key moments by the result,” he said.

“I think what we are trying to do is allow ourselves is to get in a space in our own minds where it allows your talent to come out.

“If you’re weighed down by fear of failure or by external noise all you’re doing is suffocating that talent. So it’s as simple as that.

“For us, entertainment is a big part of it and how we play is a big part of it. But, for sure, we want to win.

“Sometimes we’ll get the balance wrong with the style we play but I think you’ve got have teams good enough to stand up to you and make you pay when the time comes and I think Australia did that the first couple of Test matches. But I think we refined it slightly as the series wore on.”

One thing is likely, the series will not be forgotten, and there will be more than a few wondering what could have been had the rain just held off in Manchester and England were able to draw the series before the final Test match.

England came back from 2-0 down to draw the series 2-2 (Getty Images)

It was a moment for the sport, which has come under criticism in recent months, and McCullum hailed the nature of the contest, and reflected on his first Ashes series.

“I looked from afar at this series and to now be a part of it and witness how special it is something quite incredible,” the former New Zealand international said.

“I don’t want it to end actually, I think we should go round again and have another five Tests and keep doing what we’re doing.

“But it’s been an incredible six weeks and I’m really proud to be sharing a dressing-room with the England boys.

“You’re sharing this series with the Aussie boys too, who have certainly, they walk away with the urn and both teams walk away with two victories under their belt but I think both sides have stayed true to their styles and that’s what makes a great heavyweight fight. It’s two different styles and total conviction in them.”