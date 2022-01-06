England and Australia agree to start Women’s Ashes sooner due to World Cup
The visitors are looking to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2015, having lost two and drawn one of the past three series.
England and Australia have agreed to bring forward the Women’s Ashes by a week to allow both teams to quarantine ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand.
The multi-format series had been due to start with a standalone Test match on on January 27, followed by three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals to conclude on February 19.
But with a 10-day mandatory quarantine required before arriving at the global tournament, where England will defend their 2019 title, a change has been made.
The Canberra Test match will retain its place in the diary, but will now be preceded by the the T20s in Adelaide The first ODI will also take place at Canberra’s Manuka Oval, with the last two games at Junction Oval in Melbourne on February 6 and 8.
Revised Women’s Ashes fixtures:
Jan 20: 1st T20 (Adelaide)Jan 22: 2nd T20 (Adelaide)Jan 23: 3rd T20 (Adelaide)Jan 27-30: Test Match (Canberra)Feb 3: 1st ODI (Canberra)Feb 6: 2nd ODI (Melbourne)Feb 8 3rd ODI (Melbourne)
