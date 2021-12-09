How to watch Ashes highlights on TV and online

Everything you need to know about the highlights

Sarah Rendell
Thursday 09 December 2021 06:00
Captain Cummins on Australia's "dream start" to Ashes series

England’s start to the Ashes was disastrous as they were all out for 147 on day one of the series.

It began on Wednesday and England won the toss with captain Joe Root deciding to bat first. Rory Burns was bowled out with the first ball, Root recorded a duck and the entire batting formation was out in 50.1 overs.

Despite the underwhelming start, England’s Ollie Pope sounded optimistic about his side’s chances when Australia bat on Thursday.

He said: “Both teams have to bat on it before we know what a good score on this wicket is. They caught very well so it’s important we take our chances and give them no freebies.

“We’re frustrated we didn’t get the big score we wanted but we have to realise this is a long series, we’re not going to get too down about today and we’ll come back hard tomorrow.”

But how can fans watch highlights of England’s dreadful outing? Here’s all you need to know.

How can I watch the highlights?

BT Sport, who have exclusive broadcast rights of the series, will show a 90 minute highlights show at the end of play each day on BT Sport 1. This will also be available on BT’s website and app for subscribers.

The BBC will also have a highlights show on iPlayer which is accessible at anytime.

What is the schedule for the 2021 Ashes?

The full schedule is as follows:

First Test: 8-12 December

Second Test: 16-20 December

Third Test: 26-30 December

Fourth Test: 5-9 January

Fifth Test: 14-18 January

