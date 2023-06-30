Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Facing Australia was always going to be a different challenge for Bazball England, and on the afternoon of the third day of the second Ashes Test, it just felt like the side that had demolished so many bowling attacks was watching the game slide away.

While Australia’s bowlers had wrapped up England’s remaining six wickets for just 47 runs in the morning session, the home side had little of the same bite and pace, despite the usually favourable overcast conditions and the Dukes ball.

England’s desire to play attacking, entertaining cricket at times veers closely to the line of becoming reckless, and on the morning of the third day it arguably went slightly too far.

While the damage might have been done the night before, when Joe Root, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope were all dismissed while trying to take on the short ball, there was little resistance offered on day three as England were bowled out for 325.

Ben Stokes can consider himself unfortunate. The England captain had – uncharacteristically in recent months – looked to steady the ship while the wickets fell in a manic hour on the second day. But Stokes was out second ball of the following morning, trying to angle it into the leg side, but instead hitting to Cameron Green at midwicket, and he was gone for 17 from 58.

Harry Brook managed to bring up a half-century but popped the ball to cover when trying to hit Mitchell Starc baseball-style down the ground, while Jonny Bairstow made 16 before hitting Josh Hazlewood to mid-on, attempting a drive.

With the rest of the tail mopped up swiftly, notable only for Stuart Broad being struck on the jaw as the short-ball tactics proved too much for the home side, it was England’s turn to show their own strength with the ball.

England and Australia players check on Stuart Broad after the ball strikes his jaw (Getty Images)

England had a promising spell before lunch when Broad bowled two maidens, and the ball was nipping between bat and pad without catching the edge or the stumps, but they were unable to capitalise.

Usman Khawaja, who looks likely to be England’s bane as the series continues hit another half-century, with Australia 101-1.

In a game of small margins, a missed review is always going to feel worse than it was, and Marnus Labuschagne was fortunate when he was struck on the pad on 16 from Broad, and Stokes chose to not send the decision upstairs.

But he only made 30, hitting a short, wide delivery from James Anderson straight to backward point, and for England the toil continued.

Stokes did not bowl himself, and all four of the seamers struggled to build up consistent pressure, as Australia looked comfortable. Although the runs were not free-flowing, England did not find the key breakthroughs to really change the course of momentum.

When the rain fell just after 5pm, Australia had a 221-run lead and eight wickets remaining, with England looking just a yard short of pace and threat with the ball in hand, when play was abandoned for the day just before 5.45pm.