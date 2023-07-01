England grasp at glimmer of hope on extraordinary day of Ashes cricket

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England hold on to a glimmer of hope after the loss of early wickets, needing another 257 to win with six wickets left on the final day of the second Ashes Test, after an extraordinary day of cricket.

In the evening session, Pat Cummins, with ball in hand, delivered what could yet prove to be the killer blow in the match and the series, with two beautiful deliveries to dismiss Harry Brook and Joe Root and reduce England to 45-4.

England have consistently backed themselves to chase any target, having successfully knocked off 378 to beat India in the summer of 2022, but the skill of Australia’s bowlers proved a different challenge.

Unlike in the first innings, the actions of the England top order are unlikely to come under the microscope for their decision-making. Brook, Root and Ben Duckett were all out playing the hook shot, as England arguably gifted wickets to the tourists and fell into the short-ball trap, having looked comfortable, with Australia securing a 91-run lead when it came to their turn to bat again.

In the evening on day four, Australia’s bowling attack showed their class and threat, knocking down four wickets quickly before Duckett and Ben Stokes started to revive the England innings.

Duckett could have played on when he got an inside edge, but also found the gaps in the field to keep the scoreboard ticking along, with his trademark style including not leaving the ball, to bring up a half-century and eventually finish the day unbeaten on 50, having survived a slightly controversial caught decision. Mitchell Starc had the ball in hand and celebrated, with Duckett leaving the field when he was on 50, only to be recalled when the Australian bowler was judged to have grounded the ball before having full control, and the opener had a reprieve. Meanwhile, Stokes finished the day unbeaten on 29.

Zak Crawley may not want to relive his flick off the pads down leg that just caught the edge on the way through to the keeper, but there was little Ollie Pope, Root or Brook could have done about their wickets.

Under Brendon McCullum and Stokes, England have never ceased to amaze, and at times bemuse those watching the cricket unfold in front of them.

Nathan Lyon (right) took to the field despite carrying a significant injury sustained on the second day (Getty Images)

Australia started the day 130-2 as England were made to toil in the field with little reward, but it was what happened after lunch that saw even their usually bold tactics break new boundaries in pursuit of wickets. For over four-and-a-half hours, England bowled exclusively bumpers, and while it eventually reaped rewards with the tourists falling from 187-3 to 279 all out, there were times when it was undoubtedly hard to watch.

At least one person exclaimed on social media that “if that is saving Test cricket, let it die”, as yet another 78mph bouncer was successfully navigated by the Australian batters. Ultimately it worked, although time seemed to slow down at the home of cricket. England took the required wickets, as Australia crawled at an average of 2.6 an over during two elongated sessions.

No one could fault England’s effort, Stokes himself bowling 12 overs in succession and truly putting his body – and left knee – through everything to try and get the breakthroughs.

The day’s play would get even stranger when – despite having a lead of 355 – Australia sent out Nathan Lyon at No 11. The spinner, who sustained a significant calf strain on the second day, hopped down the steps and out onto the pitch. After being forced to hobble through a single, Lyon stood on one leg and delivered, for a painful 25 minutes, with every fielder on the boundary and no singles possible. But for Australia it might have worked, and they put on 15 runs for the final wicket.

Duckett survived with a controversial call late in the day, after Mitchell Starc seemed to have caught him (Getty Images)

It was a mammoth effort, and one that looked very painful, as Australia showed what this Ashes means to them – limping, quite literally, towards setting England what would be a record 371 chase to win.

Lord’s is sold out for the final day, and while Australia undoubtedly hold the upper hand, luck was on England’s side when Duckett was recalled to the crease, and Stokes has proven before that he is capable of what could be considered impossible.