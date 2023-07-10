Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This Ashes series has not been one for the faint-hearted, and the thrilling Headingley Test was no exception.

There was stunned silence when Ben Stokes was out for just 13, and at least a few in the crowd feared that they would have to watch Pat Cummins’ team become the first Australian side to win the Ashes on English soil for 22 years.

But Harry Brook batted with a maturity not seen in the series so far, and his 75, including a crucial 50-run partnership with Chris Woakes, who finished unbeaten on 32, as England chased down 251 to claim a three-wicket victory, and more crucially, keep the Ashes series alive.

It might not have had the controversy and debate that swirled around the Lord’s Test and caught the attention of both the British and the Australian Prime Ministers, but it was no less tense for the England fans in the ground or watching elsewhere.

The nerves even stretched into the dressing room, with post-match celebratory drinks not ordered until after 2.30pm by the England dressing room.

Harry Brook stands up

Before the fourth innings chase at his home ground of Headingley, Brook had averaged 27 in the Ashes series so far. It was not bad by any means, but no player in Test history had started with a bigger bang than the 24-year-old, who started the series averaging an incredible 81.80 from his first 11 innings in Test cricket.

At Lord’s it was Stokes who inched England closer to the total than they had any right to be with his 155, but as Moeen Ali said during the Test match, the side cannot always rely on their captain. Stokes’ mammoth effort came in the first innings, hitting 80 to guide his side from 68 for four to 237 all out.

But in the final innings of the game, Stokes was out, and Brook played a considered innings for 75, hitting anything wide, but also defending when needed, and for England it was just enough.

England’s changes prove the difference

Brought in for the Test, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes hit the winning runs (PA Wire)

Few thought Stokes would be able to play a part with the ball after his 12 over spell at Lord’s preceding him hobbling between the wickets during his 155, and with Ollie Pope ruled out for the rest of the summer with a dislocated shoulder, it was time to ring in the changes.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, who hit the winning runs together, were brought in to bolster the seam attack with James Anderson and Josh Tongue rested, and Moeen Ali returned after missing out on Lord’s with a finger injury sustained at Edgbaston.

In the game itself, England never looked more threatening than when Wood was unleashing his 95mph deliveries, and the deserved player of the match finished with five for 34 in the first innings, and two more in the second. He also made useful contributions with the bat, a quick fire 24 from just eight in the first innings, and 16 from 8 in the second.

The pair had to do more than expected when Ollie Robinson suffered a back spasm on the first day, but both impressed, despite a lengthy absence from Test cricket.

Points of contention ahead of Old Trafford

Jonny Bairstow scored just five in England’s run chase (PA Wire)

Stokes does not often show pain, but he was hit in a very delicate area while on nine just after the lunch break on the final day of Headingley, and dropped doubled over onto his knees. Although it is his ongoing left knee problems that remain more of a concern for England, and if he is able to play a bowling role in the next Test.

Ollie Robinson is likely to be rested, especially following the back spasm that saw him head straight into the physio room for an hour to receive treatment, while Stuart Broad has also played the first three Tests. With James Anderson and Josh Tongue poised in the wings, England have decisions to make.

A more difficult but perhaps pressing concern for England is that of the wicketkeeper. While Jonny Bairstow was electric during the first Bazball summer last year, he has scored just one significant score so far this time, a 78 at Edgbaston in the first innings, crucially before keeping wicket and averages 23.5 this series so far. The case for a return of Ben Foakes has never been stronger: Bairstow has missed eight wicket-taking chances, and even more indicative of his current state, pulled out of a catch, allowing Harry Brook to take it instead.

Was it a ‘Bazball’ victory?

Brendon McCullum’s side played a clever version of ‘Bazball’ at Headingley (Getty Images)

England’s attacking style has caught the attention of the cricketing world since last year, and it has received plaudits for successes at home and abroad. But it has not been without criticism. The daring declaration on day one at Edgbaston might have denied England key runs that would have been crucial on the final day of the Test and some of the batters’ dismissals have rightly been criticised.

But on day four at Headingley, England’s batters did what Brendon McCullum has always said they have to do at times, they absorbed pressure and attacked at the right time, treating it like a one-day game and winning the match in exactly 50 overs. Moeen Ali went in at number three to take some by surprise, and Bairstow chased a wide ball. But more importantly it was smart cricket. The batters happily took singles to chip down the total, leaving Wood and Woakes with just 21 runs to get when Brook was out, which they did so with relative ease, although not without one big six from the tailender.