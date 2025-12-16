England and Australia to pay tribute to Bondi shooting victims in third Ashes Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s Ashes squad will stand in solidarity with their Australian counterparts as both teams pay tribute to the victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack in Adelaide.

All players will wear observe a minute’s silence before the third Test on Wednesday and will wear black armbands throughout the match, with flags at the Adelaide Oval flying at half-mast following Sunday’s shooting which left 15 dead and 42 injured.

South Australia Police has confirmed an increased security presence will be deployed at the stadium, including additional checkpoints and armed officers on the ground.

England captain Ben Stokes revealed the shock his side experienced as news of the tragedy at the beach-side Hanukkah celebration filtered out from the east coast.

“What happened a couple of days ago was an awful thing to watch unfold,” he said. “We were sat in our team room and it came up on the news about what was happening. It was silence from everyone in there seeing that happen.

“It’s incredibly sad for Australia, for Sydney and for the world. It does put things into a lot of perspective when you see horrible things like that happen. And for everyone that it has affected, all our hearts go out to everyone.”

open image in gallery Ben Stokes described the Bondi Beach terror attack as ‘incredibly sad’ ( PA Wire )

Australia captain Pat Cummins, whose family are based in the city, added: “Like most other Aussies, and people in the world, I was just horrified watching on.

“It’s a place that’s just round the corner from where we live and we take the kids there all the time. It hit home pretty hard.

“I really feel for the Bondi community and the Jewish community, but seeing the (supportive) scenes over the last couple of days has been pretty powerful as well.”

Cricket Australia have invited 80-year-old folk singer John Williamson to perform his 1982 anthem True Blue before play begins in honour of those affected by the attack.

open image in gallery Folk singer John Williamson will perform ‘True Blue’ ahead of the third Ashes Test ( Getty Images )

Todd Greenberg, chief executive of CA, said: “While sport can seem insignificant at times like this, we have the unusual opportunity to bring millions of people together to pay tribute, to console and to contemplate what we want our nation to be.

“I’m grateful John has agreed to perform True Blue, which has at its essence the ideal of Australians from all backgrounds sharing the same hopes and aspirations.

“As John said recently, ’I believe in a multicultural society, one where all Australians come together in unity to celebrate our unique multicultural nature and freedoms’.

“We will continue to look at ways cricket can support and honour those who have been affected by the Bondi shootings and thank those who provided assistance during and since this tragedy.”