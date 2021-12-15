What TV channel is the second Ashes Test on and how can I watch it online?

England will look to mount a fightback under the lights against Australia as the second Test of the Ashes heads to the Adelaide Oval.

The visitors collapsed to a nine-wicket defeat in the opening Test in Brisbane as England suffered the familiar feeling of coming away from The Gabba empty-handed.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been recalled to England’s line-up and captain Joe Root will hope they can offer some inspiration with the pink ball.

England have not won a Test in Australia in 10 years but levelling the scores in Adelaide will be vital as they look to claim a first series win Down Under since 2010/11.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the Ashes second Test

In the UK, BT Sport will be showing every ball of the Ashes with coverage of the second Test beginning at 3am GMT on Thursday 16 December.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the action live on TV, while the Ashes will also be streamed live on the BT Sport app and online.

Fans can also buy a BT Sport monthly pass to get 30 days of live action contract free.

What is the schedule?

2nd Test: Dec 16-20 (Adelaide, D/N)

3rd Test: Dec 26-30 (Melbourne)

4th Test: Jan 5-9 (Sydney)

5th Test: Jan 14-18 (Hobart, D/N)

What has England captain Joe Root said?

“It doesn’t feel like previous tours leaving Brisbane where we have been battered and completely on the wrong end of the result.

“I think we’re leaving Brisbane with a slightly different perspective. There is a lot more optimism. I thought our bowlers did a brilliant job and created a lot of chances, but when you don’t take them it makes it really hard.”

Odds on second Test

Australia: 1/2

England: 13/5

Draw: 6/1

Find the latest Ashes odds on Betfair