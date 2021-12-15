The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

What TV channel is the second Ashes Test on and how can I watch it online?

Everything you need to know to watch the Ashes as England look to level the scores against Australia

Sports Staff
Wednesday 15 December 2021 07:08
Comments
The Ashes: England collapse to nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane

England will look to mount a fightback under the lights against Australia as the second Test of the Ashes heads to the Adelaide Oval.

The visitors collapsed to a nine-wicket defeat in the opening Test in Brisbane as England suffered the familiar feeling of coming away from The Gabba empty-handed.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been recalled to England’s line-up and captain Joe Root will hope they can offer some inspiration with the pink ball.

England have not won a Test in Australia in 10 years but levelling the scores in Adelaide will be vital as they look to claim a first series win Down Under since 2010/11.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

How to watch the Ashes second Test

In the UK, BT Sport will be showing every ball of the Ashes with coverage of the second Test beginning at 3am GMT on Thursday 16 December.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the action live on TV, while the Ashes will also be streamed live on the BT Sport app and online.

Fans can also buy a BT Sport monthly pass to get 30 days of live action contract free.

What is the schedule?

  • 2nd Test: Dec 16-20 (Adelaide, D/N)
  • 3rd Test: Dec 26-30 (Melbourne)
  • 4th Test: Jan 5-9 (Sydney)
  • 5th Test: Jan 14-18 (Hobart, D/N)

What has England captain Joe Root said?

“It doesn’t feel like previous tours leaving Brisbane where we have been battered and completely on the wrong end of the result.

“I think we’re leaving Brisbane with a slightly different perspective. There is a lot more optimism. I thought our bowlers did a brilliant job and created a lot of chances, but when you don’t take them it makes it really hard.”

Odds on second Test

Australia: 1/2

England: 13/5

Draw: 6/1

Recommended

Find the latest Ashes odds on Betfair

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in