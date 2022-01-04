What TV channel is the fourth Ashes Test on and how can I watch it online?

England will look to avoid another Ashes whitewash against Australia as the fourth Test of the series gets underway in Sydney.

With England already condemned to an embarrassing defeat in just 12 days of plays after collapsing to a loss in the third Test, they at least have the opportunity to restore some pride with by ending their 11-year wait for a Test victory on Australian soil.

Australia look odds-on to secure another victory, however, and pile further pressure on England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood.

Silverwood will miss the fourth Test after testing positive for Covid-19 while England have recalled Stuart Broad into their starting line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know as play resumes at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

How to watch the Ashes

In the UK, BT Sport will be showing every ball of the Ashes with coverage of the fourth Test beginning at 10:30pm GMT on Tuesday 4 January. Coverage starts at 11pm on the following nights.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the action live on TV, while the Ashes will also be streamed live on the BT Sport app and online.

Fans can also buy a BT Sport monthly pass to get 30 days of live action contract free.

What are the session times?

The fourth Test begins at 11:30pm in the UK, and each day’s play is scheduled at that time.

Confirmed line-ups

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson

Odds

Australia: 21/10

England: 11/1

Draw: 8/15

What has Joe Root said?

“With the amount of coaches we have had missing, it has made things disjointed and challenging but it is a chance to come together. You have to stand up and fill those voids where they are. It does not come just from me. Every single player has to muck in to give everyone the best chance to train as well as they can.

“Training looked very different yesterday and today but it is an opportunity for us to help each other out, get tight and stand up in a bit of adversity.

“Sometimes when you look around the dressing room and see someone who has helped you out, it can galvanise you as a team.

“That is what we need now: stick tight, stay together. It would be easy to get fractious and point fingers at who could be better but we are in this together. As a team we have not performed as well as we can do. We have to stand up, and take our chances here.”