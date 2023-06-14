Jump to content

New English ground to host men’s Ashes Test for first time in 2027

The ECB announced international match venues until 2031, with England Women also playing at Lord’s every year from 2025

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 14 June 2023 13:12
<p>The Aegeas Bowl will host a men’s Ashes Test for the first time </p>

The Aegeas Bowl will host a men’s Ashes Test for the first time

(PA Wire)

The Ageas Bowl will host a men’s Ashes Test for the first time during the 2027 series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced its venues to host men’s and women’s international cricket over a seven-year period between 2025 and 2031.

Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl was included on the list of grounds to be used for the 2027 men’s Ashes, with Headingley and Emirates Old Trafford set to miss out as Lord’s, Kia Oval, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge join the Southampton ground for that five-match series.

The Yorkshire and Lancashire grounds will return as venues for the 2031 men’s Ashes series alongside Lord’s, Kia Oval and Trent Bridge.

Meanwhile, England Women will play at Lord’s during each year of this seven-year international schedule.

The Ashes Test for the women’s multi-format series in 2027 will be hosted by Headingley, while the Ageas Bowl will be used for the 2031 series.

Edgbaston will also remain the home of Vitality Blast Finals Day for the next eight years.

“Allocations have been announced for seven years, rather than the previous five-year period, to give venues greater certainty and to encourage sustainable investment in facilities,” an ECB statement read.

“For the first time, the same process has been used for allocating men’s and women’s international matches, over the same period.”

