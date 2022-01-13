What TV channel is the fifth Ashes Test on and how can I watch it online?

The fifth and final Test of this winter’s Ashes series is set to begin on 14 January, as England look to restore a little more pride against hosts Australia.

The Aussies stormed to a 3-0 lead in the series to retain the Ashes in December, before Joe Root’s team ground out a draw in the fourth Test this month to avoid a whitewash.

England will look to build on that draw this week as they target victory in the final Test, which is scheduled to run 14-18 January. The tourists’ captain Root said: “The fight and the pride that everyone showed on that last day [of the fourth Test] is something we have to harness.

“We have to play like that more frequently through the five days, not just on the last day when everything is on the line, but from ball one. We’ve proved to ourselves that we can do it, now can we take it a step further?”

Here’s all you need to know about the fifth Test – the first ever Ashes match to take place on the island of Tasmania.

When is it?

The final Ashes Test, a day-night game, is scheduled to run 14-18 January in Hobart, with play beginning at 4am GMT each day.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, with subscribers also able to stream the action live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Jonna Bairstow (left) and Ben Stokes (right) are carrying injuries into the fifth Test (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

England’s Jos Buttler has flown home with a broken finger, with Sam Billings likely to earn a debut in his place, while Ben Stokes (side strain) and Jonny Bairstow (thumb) will need to prove their fitness this week.

Odds

Australia: 4/9

Draw: 3/1

England: 11/2

Via Betfair.

What has been said?

England captain Root said ahead of the final Test: “On the back of three very difficult games where we underperformed, to come back and get something from the last game showed a great amount of character.

“There was an element of relief managing to get through those last few overs but the desire, the fight and the pride that everyone showed on that last day is something we have to harness.

“We have to play like that more frequently through the five days, not just on the last day when everything is on the line, but from ball one. We’ve proved to ourselves that we can do it, now can we take it a step further? Can we make sure we do it in a winning cause rather than just trying to save a Test match?

“We have something to build on, that’s what we have to take from the last game and into this one.”