On this day in 2012: Ashley Giles appointed England limited-overs head coach

Giles’ tenure in the role only lasted 18 months.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 28 November 2022 06:00
Ashley Giles succeeded Andy Flower as England's limited-overs head coach on this day in 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Ashley Giles succeeded Andy Flower as England’s limited-overs head coach on this day in 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
(PA Archive)

England named Ashley Giles as their new limited-overs head coach on this day in 2012.

Giles was appointed to take over the Twenty20 and one-day sides from England team director Andy Flower, who was looking to reduce his role within the national set-up.

Flower remained team director and would tour with the Test team, while Giles took charge of the limited-overs tour of India.

Former Warwickshire and England left-arm spinner Giles had led Warwickshire to the County Championship title the previous September as director of cricket.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed England ODI and T20 head coach and to be given an opportunity to coach at international level.

“I have worked closely with Andy in recent years as a selector and am looking forward to continuing to work together and to build on the progress that has been made with the ODI and T20 sides in recent years.”

Giles’ tenure in the role did not reap the hoped-for success and only lasted 18 months, during which England reached the 2013 Champions Trophy final. He was forced to deny accusations of English ball-tampering earlier in the competition.

He was stood down after the end of the disappointing 2013-14 winter, which included a 5-0 Ashes defeat in Australia. A 45-run defeat to minnows Holland during a miserable World Twenty20 campaign proved to be Giles last match in charge.

Giles went on to have spells as cricket director and head coach of Lancashire and sport director of Warwickshire and was named England’s director of cricket in 2018, overseeing their first ever World Cup victory in 2019.

